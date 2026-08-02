Corbin Tourism and Conv. Commission gets first look at new website

Members of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission saw the first preview for their new website launching in October.

Corbin Tourism launched its new branding identity on July 1 showcasing Corbin’s historical landmarks, natural beauty and Appalachian hospitality. In a continued effort to refresh its visual presence and invite more visitors, Corbin Tourism is in the process of developing a new website with McDaniels Marketing.

During a July 21 meeting, commission members met over a Zoom call with the McDaniels Marketing team who helped develop the branding identity. The McDaniels team shared a mockup design to share their vision for how the website will look, function and be structured.

“This is our recommendation for the flow of content and items on the home page,” said McDaniels Marketing graphic designer Avery Rainwater. “A lot of this comes from our experience as a marketing agency and discussing the best way to optimize the website to ensure it’s found by anyone looking to visit Corbin. We are focusing on the design and making sure you like that before we move on to programming.”

Rainwater presented her design for the website homepage and content pages for outdoor areas, dining options and Corbin history. She shared various implementation options like a proximity map, a categorized dining directory and ways to optimize the flow of information to best serve visitor’s needs.

Commission members expressed appreciation for a particular element on the proposed outdoor area page where a Cumberland Falls section could dynamically shift from a daytime picture to a nighttime one depending on what time the viewer opened the page.

“It’s fun, it’s intuitive,” Commission Secretary Kristen Smith said. “I think it has the essence of us. It’s playful.”

McDaniels Marketing Account Manager Maddy Setti said once any design feedback from commission members has been addressed, the design team will be moving forward to the programming phase of the website.

“We are trying to continue moving this project along and get the site launched on time according to the timeline provided at the beginning,” Setti said. “All the backend programming is on the horizon for us, so that is very exciting.

The expected launch date for the website is Oct. 14.