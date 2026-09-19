Raising sepsis awareness

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison recently signed proclamations declaring September as Sepsis Awareness Month in their respective cities.

The two mayors signed the proclamations joining Baptist Health Corbin in an effort to raise awareness about sepsis and recognizing early warning signs.

Sepsis is the body’s life-threatening response to an infection and can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Because sepsis can progress rapidly, recognizing the signs and seeking medical attention as soon as possible can be lifesaving.

“Sepsis can affect anyone, and knowing the signs can make a difference,” said Carrie Davis, RN, sepsis coordinator at Baptist Health Corbin. “We appreciate Mayor Razmus and Mayor Harrison for joining us in helping educate our communities about the importance of recognizing sepsis and getting medical care quickly.”

Through the proclamations, both mayors encourage residents of their communities to learn more about sepsis, understand the warning signs and take action when an infection may be becoming more serious.