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I-75 northbound lane closure scheduled for early Monday morning in Whitley County at 27.825 mile point

By: Mark White

Date:

You may want to avoid northbound I-75 in Whitley County early Monday morning. If not, you should probably expect a delay.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has scheduled a left lane closure on I-75 Monday.

The left lane of northbound I-75 will be closed at mile point 27.825 from midnight until 7 a.m. Monday reducing northbound traffic to one lane.

The lane closure will allow crews to perform a bridge deck concrete pour.

Work is expected to be completed, and the lane will be reopened approximately at 7 a.m.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, reduce speed and remain alert for workers and construction equipment.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Lane closure scheduled for late Monday morning on I-75 Cumberland River Bridge in Whitley County

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