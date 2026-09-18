Royalty crowned at Homecomings

Photos by MARK WHITE and MELISSA HUDSON

There are new queens and princesses in Williamsburg after Friday night’s football games.

Both Williamsburg and Whitley County announced their respective homecoming courts and winners on Sept. 11.

Abby Jackson was named Williamsburg’s Homecoming Queen. Kaylee Day was named Princess.

Kailee Abbott , who was escorted by Caden Collett, was named Whitley County’s Homecoming Queen.

Taryn Bennett was named Whitley County’s Homecoming Princess. She was escorted by Chase Croley.