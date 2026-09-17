Whitley County still looking for first win of the season

Whitley County football is still on the hunt for its first win of the season after the Colonels lost 55-8 to the South Laurel Cardinals on Sept. 11.

Whitley County is now 0-4 on the season.

Head Coach Matt Rhymer said South Laurel is good team, and ideal field position in the game set them up for success against his own defense.

“You know their first three touchdowns, their drive started on the plus side of the field, so that made it really challenging for our defense,” said Rhymer. “Situational football was not ideal for us this past week.”

On offense, senior Landen Rose scored the Colonels only points for the night – a touchdown and he caught the subsequent two-point conversion.

As the Colonels look to week five, Rhymer says he has seen growth from his team.

“We’re fitting some things up better,” he explained. “We’re seeing that on film.”

Rhymer says his team looks good in practice.

“We’re really good in practice, and then games, with such a young team, is where I think that’s sometimes where we get a step behind,” said Rhymer. “That’s hard for us right now, but, I mean, there’s incremental wins and positives… Over time, I think these guys will have a lot of success. It’s just not going to happen overnight.”

On Friday, Whitley County will travel to Log Mountain to take on Dudley Hilton’s Bell County Bobcats.

“Log Mountain is a tough place to play. I’m not sure how many times we’ve ever went to Bell County and won a game, but I think our guys are up for the challenge,” said Rhymer.

The Colonels have defeated Bell County twice at Log Mountain the first time in 2000 (27-10) and the second time was one decade ago in 2016 (20-6).

The Bobcats have won all but ten of the 55 matchups between the two schools. Bell County was the first opponent Whitley County’s football team faced during its debut season 60 years ago in 1966.

Bell County is currently 1-3 on the season.