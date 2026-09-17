Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

First responders honored

By: Mark White

Date:

Whitley County High School paid tribute to first responders before its Sept. 11 football game against South Laurel High School.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Lynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker
Next article
Businessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

AI’s impact on journalism in Kentucky and beyond

News Journal News Journal -
The news Thursday that 13 skilled journalists in Lexington...

Whitley County still looking for first win of the season

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Whitley County football is still on the hunt for...

Businessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg

Mark White Mark White -
After the devasting Jan. 20 Main Street fire, Williamsburg...

Lynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Lynn Camp football is now 1-3 on the season...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

AI’s impact on journalism in Kentucky and beyond

Columns 0
The news Thursday that 13 skilled journalists in Lexington...

Whitley County still looking for first win of the season

Football 0
Whitley County football is still on the hunt for...

Businessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg

Headline 0
After the devasting Jan. 20 Main Street fire, Williamsburg...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.