News First responders honored By: Mark White Date: September 17, 2026 Whitley County High School paid tribute to first responders before its Sept. 11 football game against South Laurel High School. Mark White Tags9-11first responders honoredWhitley County High SchoolWhitley County High School Footbal GameWhitley County vs. South Laurel Previous articleLynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas WalkerNext articleBusinessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular AI’s impact on journalism in Kentucky and beyond Whitley County still looking for first win of the season Businessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg Lynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker Connell wants subdivision speed limit lowered More like thisRelated AI’s impact on journalism in Kentucky and beyond News Journal - September 17, 2026 The news Thursday that 13 skilled journalists in Lexington... Whitley County still looking for first win of the season Jennifer K. Perkins - September 17, 2026 Whitley County football is still on the hunt for... Businessman agrees to donate site of burned building to City to Williamsburg Mark White - September 17, 2026 After the devasting Jan. 20 Main Street fire, Williamsburg... Lynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker Jennifer K. Perkins - September 17, 2026 Lynn Camp football is now 1-3 on the season...