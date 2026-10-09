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October Fest returns to downtown Corbin on Saturday, coincides with final Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of the season

By: Mark White

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If you are looking for something free to do outside Saturday, then you might want to head to downtown Corbin for the annual October Fest celebration, which will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. along Main Street.

“It’s going to be a great day,” said Corbin Tourism Executive Director Emily Roberts.

The event will feature everything from a car show to shopping, fall festivities and kids’ games.

The final Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the season will take place as area antique car and truck owners bring out their vintage automobiles to show off to crowds of classic car enthusiasts.

This year more than 40 unique vendors will be taking part.

Vendors will be set up from First Street to just past Sanders Park.

At NIBROC Park, there will be several free children’s activities, such as a bounce house and a petting zoo. There is a 25 cent charge for pet food to feed the animals, but there is no cost to pet the animals.

Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department will be set up on Main Street right outside NIBROC Park and be allowing tours of their fire truck, Roberts said.

There will be free little pumpkin decorating, which will take place in front of Harvey’s on Main.

In addition, the Whitley County Farmers Market will be set up at the Hometown Bank Farmers Market Pavillion to sell their produce and local goods.

Gary’s Sound Machine will provide music throughout the event.

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Mark White
Mark White
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