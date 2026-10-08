HeadlineNews Police seize suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, cash from Corbin home By: Mark White Date: October 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin Police Departmentfirst-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamineJohn GrayMadison W. Tuttlemarijuana seizedMary J. TuttleRenea R. Bellsearch warrant executedsuspected methamphetamine seizedtrafficking in marijuana over five poundsWhitley County Sheriff's Department Previous articleWilliamsburg’s Oktoberfest celebration draws big crowd SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Williamsburg’s Oktoberfest celebration draws big crowd BradenHealth moving quickly to get hospital open in Jellico Par for the Course Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up More like thisRelated Williamsburg’s Oktoberfest celebration draws big crowd Mark White - October 8, 2026 Williamsburg hosted its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday complete with musical... BradenHealth moving quickly to get hospital open in Jellico Mark White - October 8, 2026 Approximately 90 days ago, Jellico Alderman Joe Creekmore sent... Par for the Course Mark White - October 8, 2026 If you are going to shoot your personal best,... Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years Mark White - October 7, 2026 A Williamsburg man has been sentenced to a decade...