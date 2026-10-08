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Williamsburg’s Oktoberfest celebration draws big crowd

By: Mark White

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Williamsburg hosted its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday complete with musical performers, food vendors and others.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Police seize suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, cash from Corbin home

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Corbin police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies seized a...

BradenHealth moving quickly to get hospital open in Jellico

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Approximately 90 days ago, Jellico Alderman Joe Creekmore sent...

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