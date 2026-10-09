HeadlineNews Corbin man charged with child sexual abuse materials now behind bars By: Mark White Date: October 9, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsGlennis Eugene ElswickInternet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigationKentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crimes Branchpossession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor Previous articleOctober Fest returns to downtown Corbin on Saturday, coincides with final Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of the seasonNext articleJellico officials hoping North Campbell Community Hospital will benefit town economically SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital Corbin students attend career fair Jellico officials hoping North Campbell Community Hospital will benefit town economically October Fest returns to downtown Corbin on Saturday, coincides with final Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of the season Police seize suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, cash from Corbin home More like thisRelated Jellico’s luck seems to be changing with its hospital Mark White - October 9, 2026 During the first 40 years of Jellico Hospital’s history... Corbin students attend career fair Jennifer K. Perkins - October 9, 2026 Corbin Middle School students explored various career options last... Jellico officials hoping North Campbell Community Hospital will benefit town economically Mark White - October 9, 2026 What will the opening of Northern Campbell Community Hospital,... October Fest returns to downtown Corbin on Saturday, coincides with final Cumberland Valley Cruise-in of the season Mark White - October 9, 2026 If you are looking for something free to do...