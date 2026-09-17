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Lynn Camp football falls in 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Lynn Camp football is now 1-3 on the season after a 48-6 loss to Thomas Walker on Friday.

“Honestly, a little disappointed in our level of play,” said Head Coach Allen Mitchell. “I really felt like that we would go over there and play our best game of the year, and you know, I’ve got to do a better job of preparing our guys.”

“We played poorly,” Mitchell explained. “I’ve got to find the right buttons to push to get us going on Friday night.”

The Wildcats rushed for 47 yards on 22 carries Friday night. Freshman quarterback Josh  

Jody recorded the Wildcats only touchdown of the night.

“We’re having some individual growth, but unfortunately, football is not an individual sport,” said Mitchell. “As a team, we are just not making the progress that I feel like we should, or even what I thought that we would be making up to this point, and again, that’s all on me. I’ve got to figure out, you know, the right things to do with our guys, and we’ve just not got it figured out yet.”

On Sept. 18, Lynn Camp will head to Jackson County.

The Generals are also 1-3 on the season.

Both Lynn Camp and Jackson County recorded their only wins on the season against Berea Community High School.

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