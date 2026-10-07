HeadlineNews Judge gives Corbin man life sentence for rape By: Mark White Date: October 7, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsfirst-degree rape convictionPreston Coffeysentenced to life Previous articleCorbin Redhounds earn first road win of the seasonNext articleWilliamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up Williamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6 Corbin Redhounds earn first road win of the season Shaping our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit returns to Corbin for second consecutive year More like thisRelated Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years Mark White - October 7, 2026 A Williamsburg man has been sentenced to a decade... Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up Jennifer K. Perkins - October 7, 2026 Whitley County volleyball traveled to Corbin to take on... Williamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6 Jennifer K. Perkins - October 7, 2026 After two weeks of rest, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets... Corbin Redhounds earn first road win of the season Jennifer K. Perkins - October 7, 2026 The Corbin Redhounds improved to 4-2 on the season...