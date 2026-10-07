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Judge gives Corbin man life sentence for rape

By: Mark White

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Mark White
Mark White
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Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years

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A Williamsburg man has been sentenced to a decade...

Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up

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Whitley County volleyball traveled to Corbin to take on...

Williamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6

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After two weeks of rest, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets...

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