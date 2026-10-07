Williamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6

After two weeks of rest, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets went to Pineville ready to add another mark to their win column

Williamsburg defeated the Mountain Lions 48-6.

Quarterback Reece Hatcher threw the ball for 164 yards.

Between senior Landin Michael Miller and junior Lane Jeffries, the team averaged 23.4 yards per reception. Miller received the ball four times to gain 84 yards. Jeffries caught three passes for 80 yards.

“We ran the ball well and played solid defense,” said Williamsburg Head Coach Jerry Herron. “We controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. [Our team] was able to run the ball very effectively.”

The team rushed the ball for 169 yards. Jeffries led the team with seven carries for 82 yards. Hatcher carried the ball for 42 yards, and freshman Brayden McCullah added an additional 29 yards.

McCullah found the endzone twice. Miller, Hatcher, Jeffries and freshman Landen White each recorded one touchdown.

On defense, the Yellow Jackets recorded 47 total tackles, including 39 solo tackles. Jeffries sacked Pineville’s quarterback twice. Freshman Gabe Meddles logged one sack.

“Defense caused several turnovers – three interceptions and a defensive score on a pick six,” explained Herron.

As for this Friday, the Yellow Jackets will take on the Lynn Camp Wildcats.

Lynn Camp is currently 1-5 on the season.

Both Williamsburg and Lynn Camp will be coming off open weeks.

Since 1948, the two schools have played each other 80 times. Williamsburg won 58 of those matchups. In 1970 and 1971, the games ended in a tie.