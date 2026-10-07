Corbin Redhounds earn first road win of the season

The Corbin Redhounds improved to 4-2 on the season after a 28-18 win over Johnson Central Friday night.

It was the Redhounds first game back after their open week.

“[It’s] always good to have an open week after playing two of the top teams in the state back-to-back weeks,” said Head Coach Luke Salmons. “We were able to work on us and improve on things.”

Salmons said his team’s game plan going into Friday night’s matchup was simple – “to win.”

“We knew going to Johnson [Central] is always a challenge,” said Salmons. “We played hard and came out strong.”

That strength put points on the board within the first three minutes of the game.

The Redhounds found the endzone with 9:04 left in the first quarter. Sebastian Witherington’s point after attempt would put Corbin up 7-0.

It would take until 55 seconds left in the second quarter before the Eagles would answer, but the Redhounds wouldn’t go into half-time only up by one.

Just before the end of the half, Corbin would score again giving them a 14-6 lead.

Both sides of the field saw action in the third quarter. Corbin scored first adding seven points to the board, but Johnson Central responded with a touchdown of its own with 1:59 left to play. The quarter ended with a score of 21-12.

In the fourth, Corbin would score one final time with 11:24 left to play. Approximately two minutes later the Eagles would answer, but the unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt would lead to a final score of 28-18.

While Witherington went four-for-four on point-after attempts for Corbin, Johnson Central struggled to find the uprights or the endzone after touchdowns.

Corbin’s Mason Salmons threw for 217 yards. The Redhounds rushed for 176 yards on 19 carries.

Looking ahead to Oct. 9, Corbin will take on Harlan County to begin district play.

“That’s the most important part of our season,” said Salmons. “We’re excited about being back at home and also starting district play.”

In addition to district play, the Redhounds will also celebrate homecoming on Friday as well as recognize the 50-year anniversary of the 1976 state championship team.

Harlan County is currently 3-3 on the season. The Redhounds and Black Bears have met only twice before this Friday night.

The Redhounds have won both previous contests. On Nov. 4, 2022, Corbin defeated Harlan County 55-0 in the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals. Last season, the Redhounds took down the Black Bears with a 53-6 win at Coal Miners’ Memorial Stadium.

(Photo courtesy of CORBIN REDHOUNDS ATHLETICS FACEBOOK)