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Failure to comply with sex offender registration gets man 10 years

By: Mark White

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Mark White
Mark White
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Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up

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Whitley County dominates in straight-set victory over Corbin during district match-up

Sports 0
Whitley County volleyball traveled to Corbin to take on...

Williamsburg defeats Pineville on the road, 48-6

Football 0
After two weeks of rest, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets...

Judge gives Corbin man life sentence for rape

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Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou followed the jury’s recommendation...

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