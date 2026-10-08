Par for the Course

If you are going to shoot your personal best, then the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Championship is a really good time to do it.

Kudos to the Corbin Girl’s Golf Team, which advanced last week to the final round of the state tournament. Not one, but three players shot their personal best with Kylie Cuel shooting a 98, Brooke Kfoury shooting a 102, and Paige Kfoury shooting a 103 at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg. I imagine this was a tough course. Talk about peeking at the right time.

The team placed third out of eight teams.

Makena Myatt shot a four over 74 to tie for seventh place and Kalyn Watkins shot a nine over 79 to tie for 15th place.

The team posted a season-best score of 353, and they will be competing in the final round at Bowling Green Country Club Oct. 9-10 for the state title.

We should all be proud of these young ladies.

Could a state title be a possibility? Who knows.

A better question might be whether this team peeked yet, or do they have some more left in the tank for the finals? Hopefully, they saved a little something.

Bowling Green Country Club sounds like it will be an interesting course for the players.

Bowling Green Country Club was founded in 1913, and the initial nine-hole course was completed in 1919. The 18-hole golf course layout was completed in 1958, according to its website.

In 1994, the course underwent a full-scale renovation by David Pfaff.

Bowling Green Country Club bills itself as “championship-caliber 18-hole golf course.”

“The course offers a fair test of golf, one that uses the rolling Kentucky hills landscape to create fun and challenging experiences each time you play. Flanked by mature trees and strategically placed bunkering, every round you play offers a new and exciting experience,” according to the website.

The par 72 course measures 6,800 yards from the gold tees, which is the furthest distance. The course measures 5,162 yards from the red tees, and 4,371 yards from the pink tees, which is the shortest distance. The course offers eight sets of teeing locations.

The course has a 108 slope and 65.2 rating from the pink tees and a 111 slope and 64.9 rating from the red tees.

According to the score card, the most difficult hole for the ladies is No. 6, which is a par 4 measuring 269 yards from the pink tees and 313 yards from the red tees.

The second most difficult hole for the ladies is No. 15, which is a par 4 measuring 275 yards from the pink tees and 336 yards from the red tees.

The easiest hole on the course is No. 11, which measures between 113 yards from the pink tees and 115 yards from the red tees.

The course has hosted several notable tournaments since its 1994 renovation, such as the Kentucky Golf Association State Amateur in 2013 and the Leachman KHSAA State Golf Championships from 2006-2022.

Good luck CHS Lady Redhounds.