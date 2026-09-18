Lane closure scheduled for late Monday morning on I-75 Cumberland River Bridge in Whitley County

If you are going to be traveling on I-75 in Whitley County Monday morning, then you may be in for a traffic delay.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced the scheduled lane closure to allow crews to perform a bridge inspection.

The inspection will take place on the I-75 bridge over the Cumberland River near Goldbug at mile point 14.5. Crews will utilize a snooper truck to conduct the inspection.

Starting at 9 a.m., northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge. The northbound lane closure is expected to remain in place until noon.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect possible delays and allow extra travel time.

KYTC asks motorists to use caution when approaching the work zone, reduce their speed and remain alert for workers, equipment and changing traffic patterns.