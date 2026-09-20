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Danny Ray Moses III joins membership of American Angus Association®

By: Mark White

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Williamsburg’s Danny Ray Moses III is a new member of the American Angus Association®, according to Mark McCully, who is CEO of the national breed organization, which is headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, which has over 21,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 21 million registered Angus.

It records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members.

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