KFB awards record $980,750 in scholarships to Kentucky students

The Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Education Foundation awarded the highest amount in post-secondary education scholarships in the program’s history earlier this summer, including scholarships for several area students from Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell and McCreary counties.

In partnership with county Farm Bureaus, the KFB Education Foundation awarded 634 Kentucky high school seniors a total of $980,750 in scholarships at both the state and county level.

“Kentucky Farm Bureau is proud to celebrate this record year for our scholarship program,” said Eddie Melton, KFB President. “These students represent the hard work and determination that define Kentucky’s young people, and we’re honored to help open doors for their futures. Whether their paths lead them to agriculture or another field, investing in them means investing in the next generation of our rural communities.”

Area scholarship recipients include:

Whitley County Farm Bureau Scholarship ($4,000 each) – Reese Croley and Zaden Housekeeper

Reese Croley and Zaden Housekeeper Whitley County Farm Bureau CTE Scholarship ($1,000) – Bianca Watson

Bianca Watson Knox County Farm Bureau Federation Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Jazmily Blakely and Emma McDonald

Jazmily Blakely and Emma McDonald Laurel County Farm Bureau Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Laken Brown, Aubrey Bundy, Aden Hamilton, Tanner Sams and Austin Van

Laken Brown, Aubrey Bundy, Aden Hamilton, Tanner Sams and Austin Van Bell County Farm Bureau Ray Reed Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Makayla Caldwell, McKenzie Caldwell, Rachel Howard, Leah Jones, Landon Marsee, Kaitlyn Mills, Conner Miracle, Kearston Robbins-Napier, Malley Smith and Kaden Taylor

Makayla Caldwell, McKenzie Caldwell, Rachel Howard, Leah Jones, Landon Marsee, Kaitlyn Mills, Conner Miracle, Kearston Robbins-Napier, Malley Smith and Kaden Taylor Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Companies Scholarship ($2,000 each) – Laurel County’s Aden Hamilton

Aden Hamilton Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000 each) – Knox County’s Lauren Partin and Laurel County’s Austin Van

Knox County’s Lauren Partin and Laurel County’s Austin Van Paul D. Everman Fund for Lifetime Learning Scholarship ($3,000) – McCreary County’s Andrea Coffey

A total of 113 county Farm Bureaus awarded scholarships to local students.