McGaw Music Center gets facelift as part of UC renovation project

The University of the Cumberlands (UC) set out on a wide-scale renovation plan this summer with 50 projects throughout campus facilities, including the Mary W. McGaw Music Center.

UC officials listed the Mary W. McGaw Music Center as one of their key initiatives among the projects alongside renovations to the Bennett Academic Building’s second floor, upgraded classroom seating in the Correll Science Center, the development of an artificial intelligence lab in the Grover M. Hermann Library and renovations for the Faulkner Building.

“As enrollment continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in facilities and infrastructure that strengthen our campus, enhance the student experience and position the University for continued success,” UC President Quentin Young said.

Increasing enrollment is a key factor in the Mary W. McGaw Music Center’s long list of ongoing facility updates. Music and Fine Arts Department Chair Tara Warfield said the band program has doubled since she and Band Director Duane Warfield came to UC three years ago, and the band is expecting a total of 70 members this academic year.

Renovations include new paint and vinyl on the walls, ceiling tiles, lights, instrument lockers, classroom desks, storage shelving and furniture throughout the building.

Warfield said Young met with her in late May or early June to discuss her vision for the department.

“I said our program is growing quite a bit and we are kind of outgrowing our space. There are some things that could be structured differently to better serve our students,” she said. “They were immediately measuring everything and getting all the stuff they needed. They have been working on that for pretty much the last month.”

She said the renovations and furniture replacements are on track to be completed before band camp starts on Aug. 10.

The current facility was built after the original music building burned down in 1967. Warfield said this will be the first time the music area of the building has received major renovations.

“It’s really exciting. I cannot wait for the students to see it, because it is a complete transformation,” she said. “The students are at the heart of all we do. It is going to be really special for them. I cannot wait to see the look on their faces.”

Warfield said while there was not enough time this summer, the building will get new flooring and storage and accessibility updates to the percussion studio in the future.