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Obituaries

Mike Wilde

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Mike Wilde, age 67, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born January 21, 1959, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, William Boyt Wilde.
He is survived by his mother, Copeland (Jones) Wilde; wife, Bulah (Marlow) Wilde; sons, Michael William Wilde and Leanna, Jason Wilde and Whitney, Billy Wilde and Jessica; daughter-in-law, Angie Wilde; daughter, Amy Jo Wilde; grandchildren, Michael, Skyler, Alisa, Hunter, Nathaniel, Julie, Jordan, Cody, Colton, Alisa, Halie, Jeremy, Eli, Pay, Grace, Lakely; several great-grandchildren; brother, Sandy Wilde; sister, Vena Hall; sisters-in-law, Mildred Day, Linda Ownes, Robin Marlow; special nephew, Tommy Marlow; special friend, Willard Carpenter; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Funeral service was Monday, August 3, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Marlow officiating.
Burial followed in Wilde Cemetery, Hwy. 1804 Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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