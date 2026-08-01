Corbin superintendent receives two exemplary ratings during review

After completing his first year as superintendent at Corbin Independent School District (CISD), the Corbin Board of Education met in executive session on July 21 to complete Travis Wilder’s summative evaluation.

The evaluation included the 2025-2026 Individualized Learning Plan (ILP) for new superintendents, which measures performance in five leadership standards: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource and operational leadership. The scoring evaluation is based on four indicators: exemplary, accomplished, developing and threshold.

Of the five standards, Wilder focused on cultural leadership for his first year. He believed the most important emphasis should be understanding and influencing CISD’s environment.

According to the evaluation, Wilder received exemplary ratings in two areas and accomplished ratings in two other areas. The board credited his experience as a principal at Corbin Primary School for 18 years and his collaborative leadership, commitment to transparency and work with the Portrait of a Learner initiative.

Looking ahead, Wilder chose to emphasize strategic leadership for his next evaluation.