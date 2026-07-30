W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service

Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry “LT” Todd, who is retiring effective Aug. 31, was supposed to be going to David’s Steakhouse with his wife, Vickie, for supper Friday night or so he thought.

After they left the house, Vickie told him they needed to stop and get one of their sons a Dr. Pepper to drink and take it to him.

At this point, Todd began to suspect something might be up.

What he found when they entered the back door of the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center was over 50 friends and family waiting there for a surprise retirement party, which his family and friends organized.

Tables were decorated with old fire helmets and old pictures were on display for all to see. There was a cake with the words “Happy Retirement” written on it with a miniature fire truck on top. Behind the cake were two cardboard fire hydrants with cookies and cupcakes on them.

“There comes a time when a man has to say it is retirement time and that time has come. I appreciate all the memories, and all the opportunities I have been given. I appreciate each, and every one of you. I call you all friends. You all are like family to me. I appreciate you putting up with me for all these years. Thank you all,” Todd told the crowd.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison noted the party was deserving.

“This man has given so many years,” Harrison said. “You guys have a calling that a lot of people don’t have. They don’t understand what it takes to put yourself out there to protect and serve other people. It is something I really admire, and I admire you chief and we are going to miss you.”

He added the city plans to honor Todd at next month’s Williamsburg City Council meeting.

“He has done a great job. We all are going to miss him,” Harrison added. “You have done a great job. You have made Williamsburg proud. You have made me proud. Thank you.”

Todd has approximately 35 years of experience in the Williamsburg Fire Department.

Todd said firefighting was always something he wanted to do.

He started as a volunteer firefighter at Williamsburg in 1991. On Jan. 1, 1993, he started working as a paid firefighter and has been there ever since.

Todd’s firefighting career almost began in Jellico instead. As a young man, he planned to go to work at the Jellico Fire Department. At the time, the firefighters in Jellico also had to book people into the jail.

Todd’s father, who was on the Jellico City Council, instead pointed his son towards a job at Coke. At the time, Jellico firefighters got paid $3.75 per hour compared to $4.10 per hour for Coke employees

Todd chose Coke where he worked for 14 years.

Todd’s career in emergency services extends beyond just the fire department.

When he initially moved to Williamsburg, he worked for 911 in Whitley County. Then he became an EMT working on and off for five different EMS services. Then he went back to 911 again.

For several years, Todd would work his firefighting shift at Williamsburg, then at 3 p.m. would go to work a shift as a 911 dispatcher or EMT.

Todd was promoted to assistance chief at the Williamsburg Fire Department in 2011.

He took over as fire chief in 2016 following the retirement of James Privett.

Todd has numerous certifications as a firefighter, including in 2004 becoming the first Williamsburg firefighter to become nationally certified through the International Firefighter Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC).

Todd said some of the things he enjoys most about firefighting is the sense of satisfaction and the sense of pride you get from helping your fellow man and the community.

“It is just enjoyable. It has been a blast,” he added.

The accomplishment he is most proud of as chief is getting the city’s first ladder truck in 2018 even though it is currently broken down and in need of a $40,000 repair. The part alone is $22,000.

Todd said he initially planned to retire at the end of July, but there are a few loose ends he wants to get tied up before he retires.

The thing he will miss most is a “bunch of good guys who have worked with me and for me all these years. We have accomplished a lot for a little department. The mayor and the city council have been good to us. They have helped us get about everything we needed and been good to work with.”

The thing he will miss the least is waking up at 5 a.m. or in the middle of the night for a fire call.

“I won’t be listening to the radio,” he noted.

In retirement, he plans to hang out, fish a lot and do some traveling with his wife.

“It is about time to give it up to somebody younger,” added Todd, who will turn 70 years old in April.