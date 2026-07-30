Goodbye News Journal readers

After a year with the News Journal, it’s time for me to say goodbye and return to the classroom.

This news may come as a surprise to some of you, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

As I sit here writing this, I can’t help but think about the people who will be reading it. One of my favorite parts of this job was getting to know the people behind the stories.

I’ve always said Corbin feels like home to me, even if technically it isn’t.

I was born and raised in London, but after interning with the News Journal in 2023 and completing both of my student teaching placements at Corbin Primary and Corbin Elementary in 2024, I developed a love for this community.

It’s the people here.

I remember hearing Executive Director of Corbin Tourism Emily Roberts say she grew to love Corbin because strangers waved at her and asked how she was doing. I couldn’t have described this community better myself. The people here are welcoming, genuine and quick to make you feel like you belong. It’s not hard to feel at home here.

About a month ago, I quietly started applying for teaching positions. To be honest, I wasn’t sure anyone would hire me. I had taken a year away from the classroom and only had one year of teaching experience.

I completed one interview and it turned into a job offer. It felt like everything fell into place.

While I am excited to begin this new chapter, I am deeply saddened to leave the people at the News Journal behind.

The News Journal team is small but mighty. They deserve far more recognition than they receive. They work long hours, wear more hats than anyone realizes and care deeply about the community.

It has been such an honor and privilege to work alongside each person here.

Mark White is the happiest old man I have ever met. He encourages me, makes me laugh and reminds me not to take life so seriously.

Linda Carpenter has always made me feel seen as a person. She has a quiet way of making people feel like they matter.

Jennifer Benfield could be a therapist in another life. If I was having a bad day, one conversationwith her could completely turn it around. She genuinely loves what she does and her positive attitude at work is contagious.

Melissa Hudson is the most caring person in the office. She takes care of everyone in this office without ever asking for anything in return. She is the first person to ask if you are okay, and the first person to help.

Gray Hawkins is someone I have been able to learn from, even though they’re our intern. They’re easy to talk to and genuinely want to lift others up and have a very bright future ahead.

Kaylyn Perkins believed in me and challenged me to become a better reporter. She has poured so much into this newsroom, and we’re all better because of it.

There are also two people who don’t work here at the News Journal anymore, but will forever be a part of the team here: Timothy Wyatt and Trevor Sherman.

Timothy is the first real friend I made here. I’ll always be rooting for him and I am thankful for when we did get to work together, even if it was short.

Trevor is someone I have tremendous respect for. Even though he’s moved onto another job, his presence is still felt here every day. One of the reasons I accepted this position a year ago was because of him. He still reaches out and believes in me.

If I wrote everything I want to say about each person mentioned, this column would fill up the whole newspaper. Just know if you were mentioned, I appreciate you, and that includes our readers. There’s no point in writing if there isn’t someone to read it and help make the story what it is, so thank you. Thank you for the conversations and the experiences.

I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but maybe that’s the beauty of life. Life is always changing, and I think it is important to embrace those changes, even when they’re scary. They help us grow into who we are meant to become.

I am nervous to teach again. I am so, so nervous.

I also know I will find my rhythm again.

More than anything, I hope the team at my new school will be like the team here at the News Journal. When a job is difficult, the people beside you make all the difference.

Finally, I want to conclude this column by wishing all the best for our intern, Gray, whose last week is also this week. They are a talented writer and are willing to learn from others. I know they will do great things in life. I wish the best of luck to them.