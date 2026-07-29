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Whitley Co. Fair 2026

By: Leeann Fragosa

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The 2026 Whitley Co. Fair ended last week, bringing in large crowds for activities like water slides, the new merry-go-round, a mule pull, live music, a demolition derby, a horse show and much more.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race

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