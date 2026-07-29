Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race

There will be one less candidate in the Corbin City Commission race this fall.

Michael Vito withdrew as a candidate in the race Friday, said Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis. He did not provide a reason for withdrawing.

There are still six people in the race.

All four incumbent Corbin City Commissioners are seeking re-election, including: Allison Moore, James Gambrel, John Baker and Brandon Shepherd. In addition, former Corbin City Commissioner David Grigsby Hart and Walter Pennington are also seeking election to the Corbin City Commission.

The top four vote getters will get seats on the commission.

Recently, Assistant Williamsburg Fire Chief Troy Thomas announced he was withdrawing as an independent candidate in the first-district magistrate race.

Thomas said he wan unaware he could not serve as a paid assistant fire chief or paid fire chief and be magistrate at the same time.

The November General Election will take place on Nov. 3.