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Legal Notices for 7-29-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

Date:

NOTICE:

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP d/b/a Walmart# 1259 hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package license no later than July 29, 2026. The licensed premises will be located at 60 S Stewart Rd, Corbin, KY 40701-4675. The owner is Wal-Mart Stores East, LP located at 1 Customer Drive, Bentonville, AR 72716. Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero Street 2NE33, Frankfort, Kentucky, 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

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Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
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