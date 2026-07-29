Breaking NewsNews W’burg woman dies after being hit by train By: Mark White Date: July 29, 2026 A Williamsburg woman died after being struck by a train Monday afternoon in southern Whitley County. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsBaptist Health CorbinLoretta Deantrain fatalityWhitley County Coroner Andy Croley Previous articleLegal Notices for 7-29-2026Next articleMan charged with indecent exposure, threatened to “blow the hospital up” SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. Fair 2026 Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race Man charged with indecent exposure, threatened to “blow the hospital up” Legal Notices for 7-29-2026 Former teacher’s fed. trial delayed More like thisRelated Whitley Co. Fair 2026 Leeann Fragosa - July 29, 2026 The 2026 Whitley Co. Fair ended last week, bringing... Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race Mark White - July 29, 2026 There will be one less candidate in the Corbin... Man charged with indecent exposure, threatened to “blow the hospital up” Mark White - July 29, 2026 A not guilty plea has been entered for a... Legal Notices for 7-29-2026 Jennifer Benfield - July 29, 2026 NOTICE: Wal-Mart Stores East, LP d/b/a Walmart# 1259 hereby declares...