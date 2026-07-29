News Mills-Carter indicted over police chase in stolen vehicle By: Mark White Date: July 29, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Tennessee woman Friday in connection with a Jan. 5 police chase involving a stolen vehicle. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsfailure to wear a seatbeltfirst-degree fleeing or evading policefirst-degree persistent felony offenderMakayla Renea Mills-Carteroperating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicantsoperating a motor vehicle without an operator’s licensepolice chase involving a stolen vehiclereceiving stolen property of the value of $1000 or more but less than $10000reckless drivingspeedingtrafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces Previous article2026 Redhound Football Youth Camp SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular 2026 Redhound Football Youth Camp Whitley Co. Fair 2026 Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race Man charged with indecent exposure, threatened to “blow the hospital up” W’burg woman dies after being hit by train More like thisRelated 2026 Redhound Football Youth Camp Leeann Fragosa - July 29, 2026 The Corbin Redhound Football coaches and players worked with... Whitley Co. Fair 2026 Leeann Fragosa - July 29, 2026 The 2026 Whitley Co. Fair ended last week, bringing... Vito withdraws from Corbin City Commission race Mark White - July 29, 2026 There will be one less candidate in the Corbin... Man charged with indecent exposure, threatened to “blow the hospital up” Mark White - July 29, 2026 A not guilty plea has been entered for a...