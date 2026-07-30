Public RecordsMarriage Licenses Marriage Licenses By: Mark White Date: July 30, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsMarriage Licensespublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleDeedsNext articleLawsuits SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin woman indicted after reportedly tasing two children Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Lawsuits Deeds More like thisRelated Corbin woman indicted after reportedly tasing two children Mark White - July 30, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted a Corbin woman... Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges Mark White - July 30, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people on... W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Mark White - July 30, 2026 Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry “LT” Todd, who is retiring... Lawsuits Mark White - July 30, 2026 Michael Dale Phillips and Kendra Lee Phillips vs. Brianna...