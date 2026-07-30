Public RecordsDeeds Deeds By: Mark White Date: July 30, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsdeedsproperty deedspublic recordsSource: Whitley County Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleRecent weeks filled with both happy and sad happeningsNext articleMarriage Licenses SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Recent weeks filled with both happy and sad happenings More like thisRelated Knox Co. Grand Jury indicts four people on drug trafficking charges Mark White - July 30, 2026 The Knox County Grand Jury indicted four people on... W’burg Fire Chief Larry Todd honored for years of service Mark White - July 30, 2026 Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry “LT” Todd, who is retiring... Lawsuits Mark White - July 30, 2026 Michael Dale Phillips and Kendra Lee Phillips vs. Brianna... Marriage Licenses Mark White - July 30, 2026 Billie Dottie Warren, 21, of Corbin, a kindergarten monitor,...