Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

I-75 lane closures scheduled for Wednesday in Whitley County

By: Mark White

Date:

If you are going to be traveling on I-75 in Whitley County Wednesday, then you may want to plan for delays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists about scheduled lane closures on I-75 to allow crews to perform a bridge inspection.

The inspection will take place on the I-75 bridge over the Cumberland River near Goldbug at mile point 14.5. Crews will utilize a snooper truck to conduct the inspection.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the right (slow) lane of the southbound bridge will be closed, reducing southbound I-75 to one lane. The southbound lane closure is expected to last until 11:30 a.m.

Inspection operations will then shift to the northbound bridge.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge. The northbound lane closure is expected to last until 3:30 p.m.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect possible delays and allow additional travel time.

KYTC asks motorists to use caution when approaching the work zone, reduce their speed and remain alert for workers, equipment and changing traffic patterns.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Par for the Course

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Par for the Course

Mark White Mark White -
When it comes to golf and specifically the British...

Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Connie Louise Howard

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Connie Louise Howard, 73, born on October 15, 1952,...

Johnny Brent Price

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Johnny Brent Price, age 53, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Par for the Course

Columns 0
When it comes to golf and specifically the British...

Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel

Obituaries 0
Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Connie Louise Howard

Obituaries 0
Connie Louise Howard, 73, born on October 15, 1952,...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.