I-75 lane closures scheduled for Wednesday in Whitley County

If you are going to be traveling on I-75 in Whitley County Wednesday, then you may want to plan for delays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists about scheduled lane closures on I-75 to allow crews to perform a bridge inspection.

The inspection will take place on the I-75 bridge over the Cumberland River near Goldbug at mile point 14.5. Crews will utilize a snooper truck to conduct the inspection.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the right (slow) lane of the southbound bridge will be closed, reducing southbound I-75 to one lane. The southbound lane closure is expected to last until 11:30 a.m.

Inspection operations will then shift to the northbound bridge.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge. The northbound lane closure is expected to last until 3:30 p.m.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect possible delays and allow additional travel time.

KYTC asks motorists to use caution when approaching the work zone, reduce their speed and remain alert for workers, equipment and changing traffic patterns.