Corbin’s undefeated record tainted after 21-14 loss to Pulaski Co.

Photos by Hunter Juarez

Both the Corbin Redhounds and the Pulaski County Maroons walked into Friday night’s match-up undefeated on the season, but only the Maroons would walk out with a still perfect record.

Pulaski County defeated Corbin 21-14.

“We knew they were one of the top teams in the state and top teams in 5A, and we felt like we were a good team too,” said Corbin Football Head Coach Luke Salmons. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. You know they’re a good football team and that returns a lot of – almost all – seniors.”

The Maroons were able to hold the Redhounds to just 21 yards rushing. In comparison, the Redhounds recorded more than 170 yards rushing the previous week.

Limiting players like Trey Person, who rushed for 16 yards against Pulaski County in comparison to the 143 yards he recorded the week before, forced the Redhounds to rely more heavily on a passing game.

Even then, the team was only able to pass for 105 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per reception.

“Friday night we didn’t play our best,” said Salmons. “But, give credit to them. They played good too.”

The play broke down with Corbin drawing first blood with a touchdown in the first quarter. A successful extra point gave the Redhounds a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, the Maroons would tie the game, but Corbin quickly responded with a touchdown and extra point to give themselves a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

Pulaski County was the only team to find the end zone in the second half scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.

“At the end of the day, if you continue to get better at the little things and the details and that’s what it takes,” said Salmons. “I was proud of our growth in some areas. In some areas, we weren’t maybe quite as good, but I felt like the effort was there and everything like that, so you know, [we have] a lot to build on.”

Corbin faces their first test on the road Friday against Frederick Douglass.

Frederick Douglass is currently 3-0 on the season after defeating Highlands, Dupont Manual and Tates Creek.