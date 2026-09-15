Par for the Course

When it comes to golf and specifically the British Open, Corbin native Scott Williamson has an interesting distinction.

Aside from the Masters Tournament, which is played each year at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, most major championships in golf are played at different courses each year.

The British Open, which is the oldest tournament in golf, has been played at 14 different locations throughout the United Kingdom (UK), which is composed of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The tournament is typically played now at one of 10 courses, including Royal Liverpool (Hoylake), Royal Lytham & St. Annes, Royal Troon, Royal St. George’s, Royal Birkdale, Carnoustie, Turnberry, Muirfield, Royal Portrush and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Through a series of golfing trips he has taken over the years, Williamson has played many of these courses, including: Carnoustie, Royal Portrush, Murfield, Royal Troon, and he has played the Old Course at St. Andrews three times. Williamson has also played Royal County Down Golf Club in Ireland, which has hosted the British Open previously although it is not currently in the rotation. He has also played a few other old courses in the UK.

Williamson said to play these old courses, you just contract with a golf touring company. He has made the trips with friends, including a couple in Corbin, and some in Lexington and Louisville.

“I’ve spent a little time over the years being retired and played more golf than I should have. Everybody works to retire for something. Behind my grandkids, travelling has always been a love of mine. I have played golf for over 40 years. I’ve had the opportunity to play some really nice courses,” Williamson said.

Williamson said the golf courses, which play host to the British Open, are extremely difficult especially for a guy with his talent level.

The Old Course at St. Andrews is by far the most historic, but not anywhere close to being the hardest of the UK courses Williamson has played.

He noted there is one hole at the far reaches of the St. Andrews course, which can be as quiet as it can be, or it can be extremely loud because right across the bay is the Royal Airforce.

“Carnoustie is the hardest. There is very little discussion about that. It is just incredibly difficult,” Williamson said. “Murfield is extremely hard. There is a course up the coast from the Old Course at St. Andrews called The Kingsbarns that is one of the most beautiful of all, but it is really difficult. It is right at a point in the sea. It is very hard.”

Williamson said it is not just the golfing he enjoys on these trips. It is also taking in the history of places like Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Williamson, who is a self-proclaimed “history guy,” noted there is something about playing a golf course, which is over 100 years old.

Williamson said while the golfing is wonderful and “extremely challenging” for a golfer with his talent, it is the atmosphere and meeting the people in those towns, which he really enjoys.

“The people in Ireland and Scotland are great to Americans. A lot of our families are from Ireland and Scotland. Mine is. The history of it and the things you can see on these trips, it is overwhelming and, for me, almost overshadows the golf,” Williamson said.

In Northern Ireland, Williamson said he saw buildings, which had been bombed out. You could still see bullet markings on some buildings.

“At Turnberry, there is a hole after the lighthouse hole where there is a takeoff and landing strip that was for bombers going to Germany. In fact, we were told one of Eisenhower’s headquarters was there are Turnberry. The strip is still there. We walked on a golf hole. That landing strip is still part of it. You can see the old pavement,” he said.

One of Williamson’s favorite experiences was at Turnberry where a bagpiper plays at dusk. Knowing Americans were there, he played the U.S. Marine Corp Hymn and Amazing Grace.

“It was an extremely moving experience,” he said.

Williamson has also met some interesting Americans on these trips.

Williamson said during one trip, the University of Georgia Golf Team was in the UK playing in a tournament. He also had the chance to meet acclaimed actor and director Ron Howard, who he noted was a very nice guy.

Williamson said he has not played any of the courses in England, but he would like to play Royal St. Annes and Royal Birkdale one day.

“It was a very nice experience each time. I am glad I was fortunate enough to do it,” he added.

If you have some local golf news you want to share, such as upcoming scrambles or recent accomplishments of local high school golfers, then e-mail me at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com. I may include the information in a future column.