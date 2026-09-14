Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 7, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center. She was born January 19, 1960, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kathy is preceded in death by father, Donald Thomas Bunker.
She is survived by husband, Dan Gimbel; son, Bradley Gimbel and wife Samantha; daughters, Brittnany Stokes and husband Phillip, Bethany Gimbel, Brianna Gimbel; grandchildren, Sierra Gimbel, Emery Stokes, Liam Stokes; mother, Patricia Ann (Griesman) Bunker; brothers, Dale Bunker, Jonathan Bunker and wife Cheryl, Leon Bunker and wife Cindy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Memorial service will be at 3 pm on Saturday, September 19, at Jellico Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 324 Adventist LN in Jellico, TN.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Connie Louise Howard

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Connie Louise Howard

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Connie Louise Howard, 73, born on October 15, 1952,...

Johnny Brent Price

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Johnny Brent Price, age 53, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Margie (Marlow) Woods

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Margie (Marlow) Woods, age 88, of Tackett Creek (Duff),...

Carolyn Hendrickson

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Carolyn Hendrickson, age 88, of Rockholds, KY, passed away...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Connie Louise Howard

Obituaries 0
Connie Louise Howard, 73, born on October 15, 1952,...

Johnny Brent Price

Obituaries 0
Johnny Brent Price, age 53, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed...

Margie (Marlow) Woods

Obituaries 0
Margie (Marlow) Woods, age 88, of Tackett Creek (Duff),...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.