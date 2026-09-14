Kathy (Bunker) Gimbel, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 7, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center. She was born January 19, 1960, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kathy is preceded in death by father, Donald Thomas Bunker.

She is survived by husband, Dan Gimbel; son, Bradley Gimbel and wife Samantha; daughters, Brittnany Stokes and husband Phillip, Bethany Gimbel, Brianna Gimbel; grandchildren, Sierra Gimbel, Emery Stokes, Liam Stokes; mother, Patricia Ann (Griesman) Bunker; brothers, Dale Bunker, Jonathan Bunker and wife Cheryl, Leon Bunker and wife Cindy; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Memorial service will be at 3 pm on Saturday, September 19, at Jellico Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 324 Adventist LN in Jellico, TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.