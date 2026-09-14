Connie Louise Howard, 73, born on October 15, 1952, in Harlan, KY, was a beacon of charismatic energy and laughter to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a woman with an infectious spirit, always ready with a funny quip and a warm smile that could light up any room she entered. Connie’s journey on this earth, filled with love, laughter, and learning, ended on September 8, 2026. Her legacy, however, remains strong, as vibrant and enduring as the woman herself.

A proud alumna of Cumberland College, class of 1975, Connie earned her Ph.D. in Health and devoted her life to education in the field of Health Exercise Sports Science. She spent her career at the University of the Cumberlands for over 40 years, where she inspired generations of students with her passion for wellness and the great outdoors. Her love for running, hiking, and everything nature-related was truly infectious. As a tireless advocate for wildlife and animals, she also served on the board of Day Springs Health, further extending her influence and care.

Connie’s love and laughter were shared amongst her beloved family and friends. She leaves behind her devoted sister, Debra Jenkins and husband Gary of Stanford, KY; her nephews, Brian Jenkins and wife Kristy of Stanford, KY and Brandon Jenkins and wife Nicole of Stanford, KY; her great-niece, Kylie Jenkins; her great-nephew, Carson Jenkins; and her cousin, Jack Howard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oral and Wanda Howard.

For Connie, her family, friends, and the many students she taught over the years held a special place in her heart.

Connie Howard touched countless lives with her charismatic charm and funny wit. Her spirit continues to inspire and uplift all those who were fortunate enough to know her. To keep her memory alive, we invite you to share your memories of Connie, and upload photos to her memorial page. Your stories and photos are precious keepsakes that will help keep her extraordinary spirit alive in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to WaHo Acres Wolfdog and Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.