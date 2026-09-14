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Carolyn Hendrickson

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Carolyn Hendrickson, age 88, of Rockholds, KY, passed away Saturday September 12, 2026 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born August 21, 1938 in Harlan County, KY to the late Leonard and Irene Davis Blanton.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Doyle Campbell; one granddaughter, Tamara Campbell; and one brother, Wayne Blanton (Pat).
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Campbell of Rockholds, KY, Peggy LeMaster of Corbin, KY; one son, Gary Hendrickson (Marjorie) of Woodbine KY; six grandchildren, Gary Ralph Hendrickson II (Ashley), Mark Hendrickson (Keshia), Kevin Hendrickson (Kelsi), Katelynn Tallant (Jacob), Jeremiah Caddell (Sarah), Shala Evans (Blake); ten great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Chris, Riley, Parker, Oliver, Eloise, Emmie, Kaisley, Gordon, and Kennady; special daughters, Rebecca Hendrickson of Rockholds, KY, and Katrenia Caddell (Hoyt Jr.) of Corbin, KY; two brothers, David Blanton (Patty) of Rockholds, KY, Roger Blanton (Luana) of Oak Ridge, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 pm Thursday, September 17, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Ralph Hendrickson and Rev. Jerome Cox officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm until service hour Thursday, September 17, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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