Baptist Health Corbin awards 18 scholarships to future healthcare professionals

Baptist Health Corbin and its medical staff have awarded $29,000 in scholarships to students from the Tri-County area who are pursuing careers in a variety of healthcare professions.

The annual scholarship program recognizes outstanding students who have demonstrated academic excellence and a passion for serving others through healthcare.

“These scholarships represent more than financial assistance – they are an investment in the future of healthcare in our region,” said Angelia Foster, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “We are proud to support these exceptional students as they pursue careers dedicated to caring for others, and we hope many of them will one day return to serve the communities where they grew up.”

This year, Baptist Health Corbin awarded four $2,000 memorial scholarships to medical students:

Truman Perry Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Baker McVey

Danny Strunk Memorial Scholarship: Hollie Clifton Bishop

Rod Weisert Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Gibbs

Mohammad Jawed Memorial Scholarship: Madeline Lewis

In addition, the hospital’s medical staff awarded fourteen $1,500 Medical Staff Scholarships to students pursuing degrees in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, physical therapy, speech therapy, certified registered nurse anesthesia (CRNA), and licensed clinical social work (LCSW).

The 2026 Medical Staff Scholarship recipients are: Patton Chandler, Karalee Hale, Sarah Hedayati, Clarissa Helton, Savannah Hoffman, Holly Huff, Emma Jarboe, Lauren McDonald, Josie McHargue, Matthew Sanders, Chloe Siler, Carey Beth Smith, Mary Chasity Snyder and Jayme Swafford.

Scholarship recipients represent a wide range of healthcare disciplines, including six medical students, three nursing students, two pharmacy students, two physical therapy students, two speech therapy students, two licensed clinical social work students, and one certified registered nurse anesthetist student.

Baptist Health Corbin congratulates each of the 2026 scholarship recipients and wishes them continued success as they pursue their healthcare careers, the hospital wrote in a release.