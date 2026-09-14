Johnny Brent Price, age 53, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 04, 2026, at LaFollette Medical Center. He was born May 21, 1973, in Louisa, Kentucky.

Johnny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and proud Marine veteran. He was a man whose kindness touched the lives of so many. If someone was in need, Johnny never hesitated to help. He was the kind of person who would take the shirt off his own back and give it to someone who needed it. His generosity was not simply something he did, it was a reflection of the man he was.

Johnny was incredibly proud of his time serving his country as a United States Marine, a part of his life he carried with great pride.

Johnny is preceded in death by beloved parents, John and Geneva (Stroud) Price; and father and mother-in law, Bill and Ella Mae (Lewallen) Bridges.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sheilla (Bridges) Price; sons, Joshua Price and wife Mashell, Christian Price; grandchildren, Wylee and Aurora Price; sister-in-law. Shari Manis and husband Steve; nieces, Ashley Bridges, Stephanie Ivey, McKenna Price; great nephews, Jeremiah, Noah, Zeke Ivey.

He also leaves behind many family members, friends, and loved ones who will forever cherish the memories they made with him.

Johnny’s absence will leave an emptiness in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. But his kindness, his service, and the love he gave so freely will continue to live on through the people whose lives he touched.

He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever carried in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him.

Funeral service was Monday, September 7, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Norman officiating.

Burial followed Tuesday, September 8, in theWarren Memorial Garden in Pioneer, Tennessee.

Military honors were conducted by Jellico Honor Guard.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.