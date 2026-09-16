Legal Notices for 9-16-2026

LEGAL NOTICE:

Public inspection of the voting equipment to be utilized for November 3rd, 2026, absentee voting for the General Election in Whitley County will be held on September 21st at 10:00 am, all other voting equipment utilized for Election Day in Whitley County will be inspected on September 24th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. These inspections will be held in the Election Department of the Whitley County Clerk’s office. (KRS 117.165)

Chair: Carolyn Willis, Whitley County Clerk;

Democrat Chair: Herman Moore;

Republican Chair: Amber Owens;

Sheriff: William “Bill” Elliotte

David Rowe, Appointed for Election year 2026

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

David G. Hart, P.O. Box 1032, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed as executor on 08/04/2026 for the estate of Wendy Lee Light Hart (deceased), 2686 5th Street Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Tamara Gilbert, 542 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 08/04/2026 for the estate of Leroy Arlis Gilbert, Jr. (deceased), 542 Riva Ridge Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Vesta Bolser, 75 Little Broughton Hollow, Cannon, KY 40923 was appointed as administratrix on 08/18/2026 for the estate of Jeremy Bolser (deceased), 502 Swan Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Walter Cleary, 180 Keeneland Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executor on 08/25/2026 for the estate of Lisa Smith Cleary (deceased), 180 Keeneland Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Debra Miracle, 17422 Delaware Ave, Redford, MI 48240 was appointed as executrix on 08/25/2026 for the estate of Dianne Carter Harrell (deceased), 115 N. Depot Street, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Sherry Morgan, 4250 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 08/25/2026 for the estate of Shirley June Morgan (deceased), 4250 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Chasity Shackleford, 9451 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 08/25/2026 for the estate of Sylvia Lou Shackleford (deceased), 9451 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701.

Chad Slone, 3173 West Mart Lane, Atlanta, GA 30340 was appointed as administrator on 08/25/2026 for the estate of James Slone (deceased), 719 W. Gordon Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Larry Higginbotham has filed the final settlement for the estate of Raymond Higginbotham (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 10/06/2026 at 11:00 am.

Jason Huddleston has filed the final settlement for the estate of Donald Huddleston (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 10/06/2026 at 11:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to September 30th, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court that the following appointments have been made:

Earl Bo Martin, Jr, 2983 South Hwy. 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 8/4/2026 for the estate of Virginia Lee Martin (deceased), 2983 South 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Eugene Siler, P.O. Drawer 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Melissa Bays, P.O. Box 556, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 8/4/2026 for the estate of Timothy Scott Bays (deceased), 2078 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Teresa Strunk Lambdin, 145 Shelby Hurst Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 8/4/2026 for the estate of Carrie Alice Strunk (deceased), 85 Floyd Croley Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Louella Gibbs Reeves, 3275 Louden Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 8/10/2026 for the estate of David Lee Reeves (deceased), 3275 Louden Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Jim Wren, P.O. Box 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Phillip Wayne Perkins, 625 Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 8/11/2026 for the estate of Phillip Earl Perkins (deceased), 1224 Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Christina Faulkner Smith, 807 Paint Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executrix on 8/18/2026 for the estate of Teresa Gail Faulkner (deceased), 805 Paint Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. BJ Foley, 941 N. Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Donald Hamlin, 696 Ned Ridge Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed executor on 8/18/2026 for the estate of Arnold L. Hamlin (deceased), 296 Ryans Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executor is Hon. Brandon Baird, P.O. Box 97, Whitley City, KY 42653.

Liza Mullis, 120 Lawson Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix 08/25/2026 for the estate of David A. Mullis (deceased), 120 Lawson Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Rhonda Cockerham, 884 Shawhan Road, Morrow, OH 45152 was appointed administratrix on 8/25/2026 for the estate of Dennis Lester (deceased), 8012 Hwy. 92 East, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Anthony Vanderpool, 8130 Pld. Mtn. Ash Pike, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 8/25/2026 for the estate of David Carroll Vanderpool (deceased), 371 Adkins Loop, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Brandon Baird, P.O. Box 97, Whitley City, KY 42653.

Matthey Perry, 510 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 8/25/2026 for the estate of Barbara Perry, 510 Little Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Ryan M. Lawson (deceased), 286 S 3rd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT BOARD OF EDUCATION

PROPOSED TAX NOTIFICATION

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 48.1 cents on real property and 48.1 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $1,381,481.12. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 48.7 cents on real property and 48.7 cents on personal property is expected to produce $1,449,687. Of this amount, $1,240,331 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 46.9 cents on real property and 47.7 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $1,399,544.79.

The Williamsburg Independent Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 48.7 cents on real property and 48.7 cents on personal property. The proposed rate is/is not expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenue of $68,205.88 above 2026 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $7,000; building fund, $41,205.88; and maintenance of plant, $20,000.

Advertisement for Real Estate and Tangible Tax Rates Based on Amended Assessments

Due to amended calculations made at the state level and subsequent recertified assessments sent to The Corbin Independent Board of Education for revision of tax rate evaluations, The Corbin Independent Board of Education is proposing a general fund tax levy of 63.5 cents on real property and 63.5 cents on personal property. The real property rate proposed by the District will result in an increase of $11 per $100,000 in real property value assessment. The real property rate proposed by the District is lower than the real property rates in eight out of the past ten years. The tangible property rate proposed by the District is the lowest tangible property rate in ten years.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2026 was 62.4 cents on real property and 65 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,645,436.77. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 63.5 cents on real property and 63.4 cents on personal property is expected to produce $5,128,494.38. Of this amount, $819,558.31 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2027 is 60.7 cents on real property and 60.7 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,902,356.05.

Based on real estate and tangible property assessment increases, the proposed rate is expected to generate more revenue than received in the preceding year. The general areas to which revenues of $483,057.61 above 2026 revenue are to be allocated are as follows: Cost of collections, $0; building fund, $63,704; instruction, $342,353.61; transportation, $50,000; and maintenance of plant, $27,000.

This information is published pursuant to KRS 160.470. The proposed tax rate is not subject to recall under KRS 132.017.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.