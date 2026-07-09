Jacqueline “Jackie” (Wells) Peters, aged 86, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born on October 19, 1939, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Johnnie and Helen (Parman) Wells.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Elaine Peters, and a sister Patricia “Patsy” Melton.

Jacqueline “Jackie” leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, James Edward Peters of Corbin, Kentucky; three children: daughter, Debra Sumner of Corbin, Kentucky, son, James “Jim” Peters of London, Kentucky, and daughter, Michelle Benfield of Lily, Kentucky; eight grandchildren and two great- grandchildren; three siblings: Priscilla Strunk of Lily, Kentucky, Johnny Odell Wells of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brenda Arlene Grubb of Greenville, Tennessee; plus a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Peters was Sunday, July 5, at Hampton Celebration of Life Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Adam Fuson officiating.

Burial followed at Hopkins Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Hampton Celebration of Life Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.