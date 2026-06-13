Group talks commitment to improve hospice care

Representatives from Bluegrass Care Navigators shared their commitment to improving hospice patients’ lives and easing families’ struggles at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on June 9.

Provider Liaison Jorden Hill, Certified Nursing Assistant Katlin Sanders and Associate Director of Philanthropy Bekah Worster provided information about the work Bluegrass Care Navigators does to help hospice patients and their families.

The speakers said there is a misunderstanding of hospice care as something only necessary at in the final days of one’s life, but the care they provide focuses on comfort and pain management that could help patients live longer.

“Hospice is not about giving up,” Hill said.

Sanders said many people miss out on years of service for benefits they are already paying into because hospice is covered by most insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid.

Worster said her relationship with Bluegrass Care Navigators began not as an employee but as the family member of a patient. She said when her father received their services, they considered everything her family might have to face and took care of any costs insurance did not cover.

“The care they provide is catered to each individual,” Worster said.

Worster said Bluegrass Care Navigators will host a radio event from 9 a.m. to noon on July 14 on 96.7 WANV to share more stories about the impact of hospice care from volunteers, families and other guests.