An Elvis Christmas gift

My dad, Mike White, finally got one of his Christmas presents earlier this month.

For Christmas, I had gotten us two tickets to see “Elvis! The Concert of Kings,” show at Renfro Valley.

The show features three different Elvis impersonators representing his early days, the era of the famous 1968 Elvis comeback special, and the era of Elvis’ Las Vegas residency years.

If you liked Elvis, or his music, then this was a pretty good concert to see.

I only wish our cousin, Terry Profitt, was still with us. He died approximately five years ago. Terry was a huge Elvis fan. It did not matter if it was the music, Elvis’ movies or what.

Terry loved Elvis Presley!

He would have loved going to this concert. Dad and I spent much of the evening talking about Terry.

I say dad finally got his present because the concert was originally supposed to take place in late January, but it got postponed due to the winter storms.

The concert got pushed back to June 4.

Dad and I first drove up to Richmond where I took him out to eat at Skyline Chili. We both enjoy it but don’t get to eat it too often because our wives do not like it.

Then we drove back down to Renfro Valley to see the concert. This was the first time I had seen a show in the New Barn Theater. It was a nice place to see a concert. The seats were comfortable enough unlike a few venues I have been too. The sound was good.

I bought us each a bottle of water, which totaled $6 for both bottles. By contrast, I was at a concert at another venue a while back where water was $6 per bottle.

As I have a fondness for old rock music, dad and I had a really good time at the concert.

While I am writing about my dad, let me take a minute and wish him a happy Father’s Day, which is coming up on June 21.

My dad is in his 70s. There is not much in the way of stuff, which he needs or really wants at this stage of his life.

He probably already has enough golf balls to do him a couple of lifetimes. There are only so many University of Kentucky T-shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps one can wear.

A few years back, my wonderful wife, Ceceila, and I started getting each other experiences as presents as we already have a lot of stuff too. (She would LOVE to get rid of a LOT of my stuff I already have but that is another column for another day…LOL.)

In addition to getting experiences for Cecelia, I have also been trying to get them for my dad too as presents. Previous experiences have included a trip to the 2011 Senior PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville and tickets to see an Eagles tribute band and a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band.

For those of you still trying to figure out what to get your dad this year for Father’s Day, let me suggest getting him an experience the two of you can enjoy together. Maybe your dad would like tickets to a ball game or a concert too? If not, maybe try and come up with some other experience the two of you might enjoy together.

It might even be something the two of you can make a day out of.

While he would smile and politely say thank you if you buy him another tie or coffee mug, something tells me most of the dads out there would probably prefer spending some time with their children going to an event or participating in an activity both of you enjoy.

For those fathers out there, who wish their children would get them an experience like I am talking about, you can always send you children a copy of this column as a hint.

In case anyone is wondering what I plan to get my dad for Father’s Day this year, I do not have a clue, yet what I am getting him. I am sure I will think of some-thing…LOL.