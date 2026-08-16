ColumnsMark WhiteSports Par for the Course By: Mark White Date: August 16, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsgolfPar for the Course Previous articlePhoto Gallery: NIBROC 2-mile race SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Photo Gallery: NIBROC 2-mile race Community continues asking for new restaurants in Williamsburg Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Epitome of a small town festival More like thisRelated Photo Gallery: NIBROC 2-mile race Mark White - August 15, 2026 185 people participated in the annual NIBROC 2 Miler... Community continues asking for new restaurants in Williamsburg Mark White - August 15, 2026 When Williamsburg City Councilman Loren Connell goes out campaigning... Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron Jennifer K. Perkins - August 14, 2026 Whitley County traveled to Lynn Camp on Aug. 6... City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Mark White - August 14, 2026 The City of Williamsburg will probably have to borrow...