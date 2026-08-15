News Photo Gallery: NIBROC 2-mile race By: Mark White Date: August 15, 2026 185 people participated in the annual NIBROC 2 Miler last Friday evening. Kaleb Terrell was the overall winner with a time of 9:51.06. Emma Massengil was the overall female winner with a time of 12:14.75. Mark White TagsNIBROCNIBROC 2 Miler Previous articleCommunity continues asking for new restaurants in Williamsburg SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Community continues asking for new restaurants in Williamsburg Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Epitome of a small town festival Whitley County welcomes back volleyball alumni More like thisRelated Community continues asking for new restaurants in Williamsburg Mark White - August 15, 2026 When Williamsburg City Councilman Loren Connell goes out campaigning... Lynn Camp and Whitley County middle school football teams meet on the gridiron Jennifer K. Perkins - August 14, 2026 Whitley County traveled to Lynn Camp on Aug. 6... City of W’burg needs additional funding for water project, loan from KIA is expected Mark White - August 14, 2026 The City of Williamsburg will probably have to borrow... Epitome of a small town festival Mark White - August 14, 2026 Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus epitomized what a small town...