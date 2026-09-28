Operation UNITE plans community day event in Corbin

Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education) is planning a community day event next September in Corbin. In case anyone is wondering, it will not be on a day when the University of Kentucky Football Team is playing at home.

“It will be a whole entire community day here in downtown Corbin,” Josey Cruse, a representative with Operation UNITE, told the Corbin City Commission during its monthly meeting on Sept. 21.

“We are looking to get some local talents to have a small stage at the pavilion, some stakeholders to come in to provide resources and opportunities, and to have some positive experiences for all people in our community.”

The day will culminate with an evening concert at The Corbin Arena with Anne Wilson, who is a Christian and country music singer. Officials are hoping to get 5,000 people at the concert.

“Some components of the event we really, really want to highlight, we will be looking for people here in our communities in central and eastern Kentucky that are champions in serving other people. We want to recognize those throughout the day and throughout the concert,” Cruse said.

“We are going to be looking at identifying four to seven local causes and missions here in Kentucky that are in need of some support. We are going to do some fundraising things throughout the day for other organizations.”

The name of the event is Operation United Hope.

“We have such wonderful things happening here in all of Kentucky. We really are amazed at some of the work you guys have done here in Corbin. We just really want to bring everybody together and create an event where everybody can have some good clean fun. What better place than the city of Corbin,” Cruse said.

Local high school choirs will have the chance to sing the National Anthem and for a single song performance between sets during the Wilson concert.

No date has been finalized for the event.

Operation UNITE reflects a three-pronged comprehensive approach to combating substance abuse and misuse, according to its website.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus noted Operation UNITE has been in existence for 23 years and was an initiative by Congressman Hal Rogers to address some of the issues caused by substance use disorder.

“To have a big event like this with Operation UNITE in Corbin, I am really excited about it. I think it is going to be awesome and I love Anne Wilson,” Razmus added.

While events throughout the day will be free, attendees will have to purchase tickets for the Wilson concert at The Corbin Arena.