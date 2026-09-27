Nighttime lane closures scheduled on I-75 in Whitley County

If you are planning to travel on I-75 in Whitley County near Corbin either Monday or Tuesday nights, then be prepared to experience possible travel delays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists that nighttime lane closures are scheduled on I-75 near Exit 25 in Whitley County starting Monday.

The left lane of I-75 Northbound near mile point 24.8 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Monday, and is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The left lane of I-75 Southbound near mile point 25.0 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

During the overnight work, contractors will also conduct flagging operations on US25W beneath the I-75 overpass bridge near Exit 25.

Traffic on US25W will not be affected until 10 p.m. each night. Flagging operations are expected to continue during the overnight work hours.