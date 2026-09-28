London vehicle crash kills three people, including 18-year-old Corbin man

A Saturday night single-vehicle crash in western London claimed the life of a Corbin man and two other young people and sent a fourth man to the hospital in critical condition.

Passengers Duke Weddle, 18, of Corbin, and a 17-year old male from Rockcastle County, were both pronounced dead at the scene. A third man, Elijah Hammons, 18, of London, was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Saint Joseph Hospital in London for treatment of critical injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.

The Laurel County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old as Landon Mullins of Mt. Vernon.

The driver, Joseph Cope, 20, of Lexington, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The crash happened at approximately 11:07 p.m. on KY 1956 (Somerset Road) just within the London city limits.

Apparently, a 2021 silver Mercedes was traveling east on KY 1956 when it entered a sharp right hand curve, traveled out of control off the left shoulder of the road and overturned, the release noted.

Rockcastle County School Superintendent Dr. Carrie Ballinger released a statement Sunday announcing the passing of a Rockcastle County High School senior.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss. During this difficult time, I ask that we surround the family and one another with love, care, and support,” Ballinger wrote in the stated.

Counseling and support services will be available at Rockcastle County High School for students and staff needing additional support in the days ahead.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help pay for Mullins funeral, with the goal of raising $2,600. As of 9 a.m. Monday, it had raised $1,437.

Laurel County Sheriff’s accident reconstructionists Detective Brad Mink, Capt. Chris Edwards and Capt. Richard Dalrymple along with the London Police Department are investigating the crash.

Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Tommy Houston is assisted with the investigation in addition to the Laurel County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Doug Bowling, the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad and London Fire Department.