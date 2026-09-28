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Whitley County football coach steps down

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County Head Football Coach Matt Rhymer has “stepped down”. 

The announcement was posted on Whitley County High School’s Facebook page Monday morning. 

“Having a winning football program at Whitley County High School is a priority,” said Athletic Director Bryan Stewart. “I understand the importance it has to our current players, our former players, our school, and our entire community.”

Whitley County is currently 0-6 on the season after a 42-6 loss to North Laurel on Friday. 

According to the school’s announcement, J.B. Donahue, a former head coach at Harlan Independent and assistant coach at the University of the Cumberlands and Union Commonwealth University, will serve as interim head coach throughout the remainder of the current season. 

Donahue spent 28 years with the Harlan Green Dragons. He recorded 138 wins in 24 seasons as head coach and won three district titles. 

Rhymer was one of Donahue’s former players. 

The search for the next head coach will begin after the season ends. 

Rhymer joined the Whitley County program as head coach in 2023. He spent the 2022 season on the sidelines as an assistant coach. He is a former head football coach at the University of the Cumberlands. He led the Patriots to two national playoff games. He compiled a 50-31 record leading the Patriots. 

Rhymer has an 11-28 record leading the Colonels. 

Whitley County’s last winning season was in 2018 under Jep Irwin. 

Read the full announcement here:

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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