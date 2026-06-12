Whitley County Farmer’s Market live music and competititons

The rain cleared just in time for the Whitley County Farmer’s Market, which featured live music, bread competition and vendors on June 9 at the Downtown Market Pavillion in Corbin.

During The Summer of Loaf Bread Competition, Amye Daniels earned first place with her Carrot Cake Salad Dough, while Jessie Robinson took second place with Bluebird Breakfast Sourdough. Mary Phillips placed third with her Cheddar Jalapeno bread.

The event was emceed by local musician Josh Teague, who also provided live music throughout the evening as visitors shopped from vendors.